Cowlitz COVID-19 cases go down by one

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 case count decreased by one on Thursday after a Clark County resident was removed from the tally and the no additional Cowlitz cases were reported, according to the county's Incident Management Team.

The county has 76 confirmed cases and zero deaths. None of the cases are hospitalized.

Cowlitz County has had three new reported cases this week, but officials said as of now the increase is not concerning.

Clark County has 569 cases, with 25 deaths.

