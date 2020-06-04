You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz COVID-19 cases go down by one
Cowlitz COVID-19 cases go down by one

The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 case count decreased by one on Thursday after a Clark County resident was removed from the tally and the  no additional Cowlitz cases were reported, according to the county's Incident Management Team. 

The county has 76 confirmed cases and zero deaths. None of the cases are hospitalized.

Cowlitz County has had three new reported cases this week, but officials said as of now the increase is not concerning. 

Clark County has 569 cases, with 25 deaths. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

