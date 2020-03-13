Cowlitz courts take steps to control coronavirus, but remain open

People at higher risk from coronavirus will be excused from jury duty in Cowlitz County courts until further notice, and court officials Friday encouraged anyone who is party to court cases to reschedule their hearings.

People selected for jury duty can be excused if they have a chronic health condition such as heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes; a weakened immune system; pregnant or nursing; currently ill; or meet some other criteria of risk identified by the Centers for Disease Control.

Anyone seeking to be excused from jury still must obtain court approval by calling the Superior Court Clerk’s Office at 360-577-3016.

"If you are a party to a case, we would encourage you to work with your attorney to get your hearing rescheduled. If you are not represented by an attorney, we would encourage you to contact the Cowlitz County Clerk’s office at 360-577-3016 to reschedule your hearing," Court Administrator Chad Connors said in a prepared statement.

Court functions at the Cowlitz County Hall of Justice, the Youth Services Center, Jail, and St. John Medical Center will continue to operate during normal business hours, Connors said.

Employees and court participants should follow the recommendations from Cowlitz County Health Department offices while at court facilities: increase handwashing and use of alcohol-based sanitizer; observe respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette by covering coughts or sneezes; keep a distance from others (more than six feet, if possible); frequently clean and disinfect surfaces; and stay at home if you have an illness.

