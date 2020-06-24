Cowlitz County's Phase 3 application on hold as case numbers rise

Cowlitz County's application to move to a modified Phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan has been put on pause because of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
One of the state's measures for moving forward is the rate of new cases during the past two weeks, with a goal of 25 cases per 100,000 people. Cowlitz County recorded 39 cases per 100,000 when it submitted the application on June 18, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. That rose to 62 per 100,000 during the next 14 day period of June 5 to June 18, "significantly above" the state goal, according to the IMT.
The county health department will monitor the situation and work with the state to move forward in two weeks, according to a press release.
Cowlitz County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 159. Of the total, 71 cases are recovered, according to the IMT. One Cowlitz virus patient is hospitalized outside of the county, according to the IMT.
Cowlitz's COVID-19 caseload has increased 31% in the past week.
Ralph Herrera, IMT spokesman, said Wednesday at least 75% of the new cases are close personal contacts of other infected individuals and did not get the virus from community spread.
Clark County health officials plan to apply for Phase 3 on Friday, according to a press release.
Along with the rate of cases, the state will also consider the trend in hospitalizations, health care system readiness, testing capacity and availability, case and contact investigation capability and the ability to respond to outbreaks.
