Cowlitz County's first requested recount shows 'a dead accurate count'

Cowlitz County’s first requested recount did not resurrect a rejected Kalama sales tax, but election officials say it provided an opportunity to demonstrate the accuracy of local ballot processing systems.
The county’s elections staff spent nearly eight hours Tuesday, Dec. 8, sorting and counting by hand the ballots cast in the November general election for the Kalama tax measure. A group of five voters — all of them Kalama city officials — had requested the recount on Nov. 30.
“It is a really good opportunity to illustrate the accuracy of our vote count,” said Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland.
The City of Kalama ran a ballot measure in the general election proposing a 0.2% sales tax to pay for neighborhood street repairs. According to the official Cowlitz County results, the measures lost by 14 votes, with 874 “no” votes and 860 “yes” votes. Seventy-three ballots were considered “undervotes,” where a voter did not select any option in the race.
The tally of votes held steady in the recount: the same results as were certified.
“That’s what I call a dead accurate count there,” one of the election staff members said after the final tally was reported.
The Kalama City Council voted 4-1 at a Nov. 19 meeting to request the recount. City clerk/treasurer Coni McMaster said the city “felt like we need to ensure everything was counted” because the tally was so close and the measure was so important.
Races for elected office or statewide ballot measures are subject to mandatory recounts, which trigger when there is less than 1,000 votes and less than 0.25% margin between candidates or measure outcomes. However, local ballot measures are not subject to mandatory recount laws.
Candidates or a group of five voters can request a recount for any race, as long as the request is made within two business days of certifying the results. This year the auditor certified local election results on Nov. 24. Recounts occur after an election is formally certified.
The recount started at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the County Administration Building. Election staff hauled out 31 sealed boxes of all of the tabulated ballots cast in the election, and then they lined them on a table in a 2-by-15 box grid.
Starting with the first tabulation box, staff unsealed the silver containers, pulled out ballots batched into stacks of 100 and sorted through each stack to find the ballots eligible to vote for the City of Kalama’s tax measure. They use a report document that outlines how many ballots from each voting precinct are contained in each box.
“Each box, as we open it, we verify the seal number and retrieve the ballots pertaining to the recount only. Then we conduct a manual tally of the ballots cast in that box. … Each box could have 100 eligible ballots or just one,” Fundingsland said.
The first three tabulation boxes contained, in order, 110 ballots, seven ballots and zero ballots from the City of Kalama jurisdiction. Only one of the 31 tabulation boxes was left unopened, as it contained no eligible ballots.
Ballots were cast by 83.4% of Cowlitz County’s registered voters, or 60,647 people, according to the county. Record turnout made this recount one of the largest ones the county has performed, Fundingsland said.
During the recount, one staff member sorted the ballots into piles for “yes” votes, “no” votes and “undervotes,” while another tallied each ballot into its corresponding category. The auditor and the staff checked that the number of ballots counted from the box equal the number in the report by adding up the number in each pile and checking it with the report.
Staff approached the task with a focused precision, and state rules recommend any community observers to keep conversation to a minimum “and at a level that will not disturb the process.”
Once all of the eligible ballots were tallied, the tabulation boxes were resealed. The recounted ballots are stored in their own box, with a report detailing the recount.The results were recertified by the auditor.
This requested recount was the county’s first, though the process is the same for mandatory recounts, which the county has performed in the past.
The requesters are responsible for any other costs for the recount, less the deposit made, unless the process reverses the results. In that case, the county would pay for the recount, Fundingsland said.
There were 1,807 ballots cast in the City of Kalama jurisdiction this election, so the City of Kalama paid just more than $450 as its deposit out of its general operating fund. Fundingsland estimated that the recount would cost roughly $1,800.
Fundingsland said she was not surprised that the results of the recount showed no change.
“We are required to do random audits during the election," Fundingsland said. "We check six ballots from one batch of 100, and there’s never been any discrepancies."
