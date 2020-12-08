Cowlitz County's first requested recount shows 'a dead accurate count'

The first three tabulation boxes contained, in order, 110 ballots, seven ballots and zero ballots from the City of Kalama jurisdiction. Only one of the 31 tabulation boxes was left unopened, as it contained no eligible ballots.

Ballots were cast by 83.4% of Cowlitz County’s registered voters, or 60,647 people, according to the county. Record turnout made this recount one of the largest ones the county has performed, Fundingsland said.

During the recount, one staff member sorted the ballots into piles for “yes” votes, “no” votes and “undervotes,” while another tallied each ballot into its corresponding category. The auditor and the staff checked that the number of ballots counted from the box equal the number in the report by adding up the number in each pile and checking it with the report.

Staff approached the task with a focused precision, and state rules recommend any community observers to keep conversation to a minimum “and at a level that will not disturb the process.”

Once all of the eligible ballots were tallied, the tabulation boxes were resealed. The recounted ballots are stored in their own box, with a report detailing the recount.The results were recertified by the auditor.