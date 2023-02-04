This year's annual count of Cowlitz County's homeless population aimed to count more unsheltered people.

The Point in Time Count, an annual one-day census of unsheltered and sheltered homeless people, was officially held Jan. 26, but the county had about a week to survey people, said Gena James, county Health and Human Services deputy director. Final numbers have not been released.

County Health and Human Services staff worked with the severe weather shelter, which completed surveys over the weekend, and outreach staff from the Veterans Administration, Cowlitz Family Health Center, Community House on Broadway, HOPE Village and Woodland Action Center, James said.

The final count will also include the number people in shelters, such as Community House and the Emergency Support Shelter, on the night of the 26th.

This year, agencies focused on outreach, rather a resource event, to find more unsheltered people.

Before the pandemic, the county and partner agencies held an event called Project Homeless Connect, offering services like free food, haircuts and housing resources on the day of the count and surveyed attendees.

The state count was canceled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, county staff and local volunteers surveyed people at the Alabama Street site and the Woodland Action Center, James said. The state also counted those in shelters.

The 2022 count recorded 271 homeless people, with 128 in emergency shelters, 72 in transitional housing and 71 unsheltered. Social service agency officials said the result fell short of the county's true number.

James said the county decided to focus on outreach this year because they found most people who attended Project Homeless Connect were sheltered and already counted by the state system or not eligible for the count. The count uses the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's definition of homeless and doesn't include those couch surfing, staying with family or friends or in a hotel/motel in most cases.

About 62% of the 213 people surveyed at the 2019 Project Homeless Connect event were sheltered or housed, and 56% of 186 attendees were in 2020, according to the county.

Finding the unsheltered

To get a more accurate count of the unsheltered population, the county worked with homeless service organizations, including Cowlitz Family Health Center's Healthcare for the Homeless program, James said.

Healthcare for the Homeless' two outreach case managers George Valentine and Jennifer Sanchez worked the survey into their regular outreach efforts, said Jerry Wilkins, program manager.

Valentine said they surveyed people at the Longview Public Library, the Lions Shelter at Lake Sacajawea, outside of storefronts and those panhandling or holding signs. The team also went to the outskirts of town and found people staying in their cars or motorhomes, he said.

Most of the people Valentine had surveyed as of Tuesday morning were new faces who weren't living at the Alabama Street homeless camp before HOPE Village opened in mid-December, he said. The amount of turnover among unsheltered people is pretty normal, and many regulars are counted through other systems, Valentine said.

Along with surveying people for the count, Valentine and Sanchez referred them to community services.

Sanchez said one of the challenges to finding unsheltered people, for the count or otherwise, is many tend to stay out of sight during cold weather.

In Cowlitz County, the Point in Time Count extended timeframe coincided with a five-night stretch of below-freezing overnight temperatures, which triggered the opening of the severe weather shelter.

The shelter at First Christian Church had more than 50 people per night Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, higher than this season's average of the low 30s, said Rev. Nic Mather, with St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

"It's clear we have more people not able to access HOPE Village because it's full or whatever parameter is expected of people they didn’t want to meet," Mather said. "For some people it can be as simple as having mental illness and they can't fully comprehend what it means to be in a place with more restrictive rules."

The shelter's bus driver, who last year picked up people at the Alabama Street camp, has been working with Kayce Settlemier, city of Longview community outreach coordinator, to find people to bring to the shelter, Mather said.

Many of the staff and volunteers who work at the shelter work for other agencies serving the homeless population, and are familiar with people and can find them, he said.

Of those not accessing shelter, some are living in unreliable vehicles they are hesitant to move, Mather said. Those passing through the area also typically turn down shelter, he said.

The Point in Time Count was likely more difficult this year because people are so spread out, Mather said.

County staff and social service organizations have acknowledged the count isn't all encompassing, but is used to see trends.

"It will be interesting to see what the numbers will look like this year with changing the method of the count," James said. "It may help us determine the best method moving forward."