Families of 10-14 year old children are invited to sign up for a free Strengthening Families course running Tuesdays Oct. 3 through Nov. 21.

Sessions are hosted by the Washington State University Extension office in Cowlitz County. Classes will run 5:30-8:15 p.m. and include dinner, door prizes and activities. Supervision is available for children ages 3-9.

During the course, parents will learn what to expect from adolescent children and gain tools for parenting pre-teens and teens, while children will work on developing skills for peer pressure, stress management and building positive relationships. Activities and games will allow families to have fun together and practice their new skills.

Class enrollment is limited to 5-12 families. To register or learn more, contact Ramona Leber at 360-261-3971 or ramona.leber@cni.net.