Cowlitz County virus cases reach 101; ilani employee tests positive

Cowlitz County hit a coronavirus milestone Friday when it recorded its 100 and 101st cases, with the two new infections bringing this week's total to 24.
That means about a quarter of all local COVID-19 case have been documented in just a week. Medical conditions of the new cases were not immediately available.
ilani confirmed Friday that one of its employees, a Cowlitz County resident, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team press release. The employee is in isolation.
The county health department is working with the casino to notify all of the employee's close contacts, according to the press release. Close contacts will be asked to quarantine for 14 days. The investigation is ongoing.
The spike in cases Thursday prompted county health officials to postpone plan to apply for Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan, which they had planned to do Saturday.
At least nine of this week's cases are linked to an outbreak at Pacific Crest Building Supply in Ridgefield, according to health officials
According to the county COVID-19 Incident Management Team website, 68 of the cases are considered recovered. Cowlitz County has reported no virus-related deaths.
