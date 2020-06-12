You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cowlitz County virus cases reach 101; ilani employee tests positive
0 comments
breaking

Cowlitz County virus cases reach 101; ilani employee tests positive

{{featured_button_text}}
The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County hit a coronavirus milestone Friday when it recorded its 100 and 101st cases, with the two new infections bringing this week's total to 24.

That means about a quarter of all local COVID-19 case have been documented in just a week. Medical conditions of the new cases were not immediately available.

ilani confirmed Friday that one of its employees, a Cowlitz County resident, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team press release. The employee is in isolation. 

The county health department is working with the casino to notify all of the employee's close contacts, according to the press release. Close contacts will be asked to quarantine for 14 days. The investigation is ongoing. 

The spike in cases Thursday prompted county health officials to postpone plan to apply for Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan, which they had planned to do Saturday. 

At least nine of this week's cases are linked to an outbreak at Pacific Crest Building Supply in Ridgefield, according to health officials 

According to the county COVID-19 Incident Management Team website, 68 of the cases are considered recovered. Cowlitz County has reported no virus-related deaths. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News