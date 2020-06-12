Cowlitz County virus cases reach 101 Friday

Cowlitz County hit a coronavirus milestone Friday when it recorded its 100 and 101st cases, with the two new infections bringing this week's total to 24
That means about a quarter of all local COVID-19 case have been documented in just a week. Medical conditions of the new cases were not immediately available.
The spike in cases Thursday prompted county health officials to postpone plan to apply for phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan, which they had planned to do Saturday.
At least nine of this week's cases are linked to an outbreak at Pacific Crest Building Supply in Ridgefield, according to health officials
According to the county COVIC Incidebnt website, 68 of the cases are considered recovered, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. Cowlitz County has reported no virus-related deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.