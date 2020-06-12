You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County virus cases reach 101 Friday
Cowlitz County virus cases reach 101 Friday

The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County hit a coronavirus milestone Friday when it recorded its 100 and 101st cases, with the two new infections bringing this week's total to 24

That means about a quarter of all local COVID-19 case have been documented in just a week. Medical conditions of the new cases were not immediately available.

The spike in cases Thursday prompted county health officials to postpone plan to apply for phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan, which they had planned to do Saturday. 

At least nine of this week's cases are linked to an outbreak at Pacific Crest Building Supply in Ridgefield, according to health officials 

According to the county COVIC Incidebnt website, 68 of the cases are considered recovered, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team.  Cowlitz County has reported no virus-related deaths. 

