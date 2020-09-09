Cowlitz County virus activity increases slightly

The state recommends areas with low virus activity, or fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 in 14 days, return to full in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid learning for middle and high school, eventually moving to in-person.

The health department will consider recommending expanding in-person learning beginning with the youngest students after COVID-19 activity remains in the moderate range for at least three consecutive weeks, according to the report. After each expansion, virus activity would need to remain in the moderate range for at least three consecutive weeks before the department would recommend bringing back more students.

Because the county saw a large spike in COVID-19 cases after 4th of July, the department is waiting until Sept. 22 to see how the Labor Day holiday weekend affected virus activity before making a recommendation on in-person learning, according to the report.

The state set a goal of 25 new cases per 100,000 people in 14 days for counties to move forward in the governor’s phased reopening plan, but all counties are currently on pause.

The county commissioners Tuesday voted to direct the health department to draft an application to move to Phase 3 of the reopening plan.