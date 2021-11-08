Cowlitz County Veterans Day closures, discounts

Some city and county buildings will be closed Thursday in observation of Veterans Day, while businesses are offering military discounts.

Kelso middle school students start community campaign to honor veterans; ask community to participate Students in the leadership group at Huntington Middle School are writing thank you cards, painting rocks and making a display of local names on the school's front window this year in advance of Veteran's Day Thursday.

Government

Federal and state agencies, including the United States Postal Service offices, will be closed Thursday, and the Postal Service will not deliver mail.

Kelso and Longview city hall offices will be closed, as well as the Longview Public Library.

Cowlitz County Health & Human Services on Ninth Avenue in Longview, as well as the County Environmental Health Unit on Fourth Avenue in Kelso will close on Veterans Day. Health & Human Services will re-open Friday with regular business hours, while the county’s Environmental Health Unit will stay closed Friday and re-open with regular business hours Monday. The county states COVID-19 investigations will continue during the closures and providers can call the 24-hour emergency phone line at 360-636-9595 to report such conditions.

Public Transit

The RiverCities Transit Center will be closed Thursday. Buses will run reduced service using the Saturday schedule. Service begins at 8 a.m. and there will be no 30, 44, 45B or 46 routes.

