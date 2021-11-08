 Skip to main content
Cowlitz County Veterans Day closures, discounts
American Legion

Longview Memorial Park groundskeepers Ethan Starrett, left, and James Thompson, place American flags on the gravestones of veterans in 2019 in Longview.

 Courtney Talak

Some city and county buildings will be closed Thursday in observation of Veterans Day, while businesses are offering military discounts.

Government

Federal and state agencies, including the United States Postal Service offices, will be closed Thursday, and the Postal Service will not deliver mail.

Kelso and Longview city hall offices will be closed, as well as the Longview Public Library.

Cowlitz County Health & Human Services on Ninth Avenue in Longview, as well as the County Environmental Health Unit on Fourth Avenue in Kelso will close on Veterans Day. Health & Human Services will re-open Friday with regular business hours, while the county’s Environmental Health Unit will stay closed Friday and re-open with regular business hours Monday. The county states COVID-19 investigations will continue during the closures and providers can call the 24-hour emergency phone line at 360-636-9595 to report such conditions.

Public Transit

The RiverCities Transit Center will be closed Thursday. Buses will run reduced service using the Saturday schedule. Service begins at 8 a.m. and there will be no 30, 44, 45B or 46 routes.

Discounts

Veterans who show proof of service Thursday can receive a free meal, including an option for a six-ounce steak, at Applebee’s Grill & Bar at the Triangle Shopping Center in Longview.

Denny’s on Kelso Drive in Kelso is offering a build-your-own Grand Slam breakfast through noon, Thursday, for veterans who show proof of service.

Starbucks will offer 12 ounces of hot brewed coffee to veterans, military service members and their spouses on Veterans Day, according to the company’s website.

Stuffy’s II on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview is offering discounts for military members Thursday, as well as special menu items like “freedom pancakes,” according to staff. After 11 a.m., people older than 62 years old can also order a spaghetti dinner off the seniors menu.

