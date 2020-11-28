Cowlitz County unemployment down in October, likely to increase

Restaurant unemployment was likely to go up in the winter even without the restrictions because of less customers willing to eat outside in the winter weather, Bailey said.

The county’s retail sector didn’t appear to see any boost from seasonal hiring, but that’s on-par with the last couple years, Bailey said. Retail jobs increased slightly in October but will likely remain steady or decrease over the next couple months, depending on COVID-19 restrictions, Bailey said. People are “shopping online in droves,” which may also have an impact on the numbers, he said.

In “sharp contrast” to the high number of unemployment claims and estimated number of people without jobs, Cowlitz County has only seen a 1.7% decrease in jobs over the year, compared to more than 6% statewide, according to the report.

Bailey said some of the differences are because of the kinds of jobs offered by Cowlitz County’s major employers and because the county’s job market has less exposure to tourism.

The county’s leisure and hospitality sector appears to have been impacted less than the state, with an estimated 8.3% decrease over the year, compared to a 20% decrease seen elsewhere in the state, Bailey said.