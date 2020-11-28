Cowlitz County unemployment down in October, likely to increase

The latest COVID-related restrictions are likely to result in an increase in local unemployment, a regional economist predicted last week.
The forecast followed the report of another month of declining unemployment claims and overall unemployment in Cowlitz County.
Overall, the percentage of county residents out of work dropped in October to 6.9%, about two percentage points lower than September, according to the most recent monthly job market report. Last year, the unemployment rate was 5.2%.
The number of unemployed county residents in October was about 3,455, down from about 4,100 the previous month.
The number of continued unemployment claims also dropped in October and into November, falling from just shy of 4,000 to 3,355 by mid-November, according to the report.
Continued claims indicate how many workers are filing for unemployment benefits more than one week, or roughly how many people remain jobless, who are looking for work.
The four-week set of restrictions announced by Gov. Jay Inslee that began Nov. 16 will likely halt the trend, said Scott Bailey, Southwest Washington regional economist.
Support Local Journalism
“I wouldn’t be surprised if there were some impacts, although some of those we were expecting anyway, they may happen just sooner rather than later,” he said.
Restaurant unemployment was likely to go up in the winter even without the restrictions because of less customers willing to eat outside in the winter weather, Bailey said.
The county’s retail sector didn’t appear to see any boost from seasonal hiring, but that’s on-par with the last couple years, Bailey said. Retail jobs increased slightly in October but will likely remain steady or decrease over the next couple months, depending on COVID-19 restrictions, Bailey said. People are “shopping online in droves,” which may also have an impact on the numbers, he said.
In “sharp contrast” to the high number of unemployment claims and estimated number of people without jobs, Cowlitz County has only seen a 1.7% decrease in jobs over the year, compared to more than 6% statewide, according to the report.
Bailey said some of the differences are because of the kinds of jobs offered by Cowlitz County’s major employers and because the county’s job market has less exposure to tourism.
The county’s leisure and hospitality sector appears to have been impacted less than the state, with an estimated 8.3% decrease over the year, compared to a 20% decrease seen elsewhere in the state, Bailey said.
The COVID-19 pandemic had less of an impact on jobs in Cowlitz County than other areas, but effects will continue into next year, Bailey said.
“Hopefully we get that vaccine going and out the door, but even then, this is going to linger until all that gets worked out,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.