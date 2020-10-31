Cowlitz County turnout tops 60% four days ahead of Election Day

"We do continue to see traffic in the office, and we receive a lot of calls about misinformation that is out there," Fundingsland said.

Last week the auditor's office warned voters about an unofficial site that had incorrect information about the election.

"The data can be manipulated, so it's deceiving. ... We know the bad actors are getting very good at what they do,"Fundingsland said. "Their efforts have ramped up this election," but so have the state and local security measures.

"I could probably talk all day about the different security accommodations that have been done here in Cowlitz County and at the state level, but you can't give away too many of your security practices, or you give people bad ideas," Fundingsland said. "But when I say we have been planning for this for four years, I mean we county auditors have been meeting and planning for four years."

In general, the state and county elections offices have a "multi-level security approach" to be prepared for any and all scenarios that could happen in an election.

As the clock ticked closer toward Election Night, Fundingsland shared a boiled down version her advice to voters.