Cowlitz County turnout tops 60% four days ahead of Election Day

Cowlitz County voters are casting their ballots for the Nov. 3 election in droves, smashing past records and rewriting the turnout trends.
As of the most recent return data posted Friday at 1 p.m., nearly 64% of the county’s 72,332 registered voters had submitted their ballots. That means more than 46,000 people have voted so far, or “basically twice the turnout we had at this time in 2016,” Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland told TDN on Friday.
For a direct comparison, on the Friday preceding the 2016 election, about 26,000 voters, or 41% of those registered, had cast their ballot.
Turnout this year has "been wonderful. ... It's inspiring. We don't know what we will do when we have to go back to a regular turnout," Fundingsland said.
Statewide results show a similar pattern. According to the Secretary of State's website, more than 3.1 million ballots, or 64.8% of the state's total registered voter population, had arrived as of Friday. That's compared to more than 1.7 million, or 41.1%, that had come in at this point in the voting period in 2016.
Fundingsland said the election is "not following any trend that I am used to."
Usually turnout occurs in three parts, with about one-third of the ballots returned right after the voting period opens, about one-third three days before the election and about one-third on Election Day itself.
While there was a pretty signficant return at the start of the voting period, with about 16,000 ballots coming in between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21, the return rate has stayed relatively steady the last week.
As to whether there will be a big influx of ballots on Election Day, "it's really difficult to speculate because all of the patterns are out the window right now," Fundingsland said. "A pattern we normally see is that we double our returns in the three days leading up to the election. How can you do that when you already have a 60% turnout?"
Voter registration continues to climb after hitting 70,000 for the first time on record.
"I was bragging about our big 70,000 mark Cowlitz County hit a few weeks ago, and we've added more than 2,300 voters since that time," Fundingsland said.
Residents still can register in-person to vote up until 8 p.m. the night of the election. (The deadline for online and mail-in registration passed Oct. 26.)
"This will be our first presidential election with same-day registration, so voters will be able to register and vote right up until 8 p.m. on election night," Fundingsland said.
The pairing of increased turnout and registration means the county elections office has already processed more individual ballots this year than it has in any other election in recent history, Fundingsland said.
Support Local Journalism
While it may seem like a heavy workload for county elections staff to process thousands of ballots each day, Fundingsland said her team is prepared. Most of the staff are "retained, intelligent, experienced, efficient" workers who have worked a number of elections before.
Plus, the office hired and trained additional staff members to ensure no hiccups happened due to the pandemic.
"We planned for months and months. We've been planning for the General Election for four years," Fundingsland said. "Then along comes COVID-19, which throws us a curveball, so we planned for additional staffing and multiple different scenarios. We really were over-prepared for what's happening. ... It's all going smoothly."
Despite changes in other states, some of which are establishing vote-by-mail systems for the first time this year, Washington's election rules remain the same. That means rules for post marking ballots in Wisconsin will not affect voters in our state, Fundingsland said.
"I keep saying this, but Washington state is uniquely prepared for this," she said. "We have been building on vote-by-mail for two decades. We have practices and procedures and legislation in place, and we have for two decades."
Still, Fundingsland and the elections staff are available to answer any questions voters might have, especially if it gives them peace of mind.
"We do continue to see traffic in the office, and we receive a lot of calls about misinformation that is out there," Fundingsland said.
Last week the auditor's office warned voters about an unofficial site that had incorrect information about the election.
"The data can be manipulated, so it's deceiving. ... We know the bad actors are getting very good at what they do,"Fundingsland said. "Their efforts have ramped up this election," but so have the state and local security measures.
"I could probably talk all day about the different security accommodations that have been done here in Cowlitz County and at the state level, but you can't give away too many of your security practices, or you give people bad ideas," Fundingsland said. "But when I say we have been planning for this for four years, I mean we county auditors have been meeting and planning for four years."
In general, the state and county elections offices have a "multi-level security approach" to be prepared for any and all scenarios that could happen in an election.
As the clock ticked closer toward Election Night, Fundingsland shared a boiled down version her advice to voters.
"First and foremost, don't wait. Don't delay. Get your ballot in early," she said. "And when looking for information, always go to the proper source. If you are not receiving information from your local auditor's office or the Secretary of State ... you can't trust it. You have to go straight to the source."
She also suggested voters use the official ballot drop boxes or drop their completed ballots off in-person at the elections office, instead of mailing ballots through the post office. A complete list of drop box locations is attached to this story as a breakout box.
"Don't mail your ballot at this time. Even the post office is recommending that. Why risk it?" she said. "Don't take that chance. Drop it in a ballot drop box or take it to the elections office."
Ballots must be put in a drop box or turned into the elections office in person before 8 p.m. Nov. 3 to be valid. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 to be valid.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.