Cowlitz County Tourism opens grant window for 2022 events

The Cowlitz County Tourism Department has opened the grant application window for agencies planning events in 2022.

The county fund provides reimbursement for marketing and promoting 2022 events that bring visitors to Cowlitz County from more than 50 miles away. Grants are funded by the county's hotel and motel room tax and about $50,000 is able to be awarded for projects.

The tourism department said the highest priority will be given to new events and previous events that are taking new approaches to get visitors to stay overnight. Additional points also will be given to innovative proposals, family friendly events, or events that occur outside of the peak summer tourism months.

The grant application form is available with additional details at visitmtsthelens.com or via mail by calling 360-577-3137. Applications are due by Dec. 10 and groups will be notified if they receive funds by Jan. 7.

For details, call the phone number above or send an email to smithd@co.cowlitz.wa.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.