Cowlitz County Tourism accepting grant applications for 2023 events

Event organizers can now apply for grants through the Cowlitz County Tourism's 2023 grant program.

The program, funded by hotel/motel sales tax, is designed to assist events that attract more visitors to the county and increase overnight stays, according to a press release.

Up to $50,000 is available for events scheduled in 2023. New events or events that have changed their model to attract more overnight stays will be given higher priority, according to the press release.

Information and applications are available at www.visitmtsthelens.com or via mail by calling 360-577-3137. Applications are due no later than 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 10. Those interested can call 360-577-3137 or email smithd@cowlitzwa.gov for more information.