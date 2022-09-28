 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowlitz County to hold test to count ballots Thursday

Mail-in ballot

A mail-in ballot. 

 Tiffany Tertipes on Unsplash, Contributed

The Cowlitz County Elections Office is scheduled to conduct a test to ensure votes are accurately counted in the Nov. 8 general election.

The office says staff are holding a logic and accuracy test on ballot counting equipment at 10 a.m. Thursday at the elections office in Kelso. The public can observe the test in room 205 of the office at 207 North Fourth Avenue by calling 360-577-3005.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Tags

