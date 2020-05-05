You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cowlitz County to get $6M to fight COVID-19
0 comments

Cowlitz County to get $6M to fight COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County will receive nearly $6 million in federal funding to help with costs related to COVID-19 response.

In addition, Longview will get $1.14 million, Kelso will get $366,600, Woodland will get $211,600, Kalama will get $87,000 and Castle Rock will get $66,000, according tot he office of Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler.

The funds are part of more than $40 million included for Washington as part of a federal relief package. The money is allocated for cities and counties with populations under 500,000.

As a senior member of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, Herrera Beutler helped secure the funding, she said in a press release Tuesday. She applauded the state's allocation of the money.

“Folks across Southwest Washington have been on the front lines fighting the outbreak of COVID-19, and our cities and counties have felt the effects of this outbreak far and wide,” Herrera Beutler said in the release. “I’m pleased that the funding I helped secure in Congress is going to benefit our communities here at home as they confront the financial impacts of battling COVID and dealing with the closures of their economies.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News