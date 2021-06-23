Cowlitz County temperatures could hit record highs this weekend

“Unfortunately with the temperatures not cooling down as much during overnight hours, we’re starting off from a warmer position the following day,” Bishop said.

The extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for people working or participating in outdoor activities, according to the Weather Service.

Residents should monitor the forecasts, warnings, drink hydrating fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room when possible, and stay out of the sun.

“One thing we definitely want to press on people is to keep an eye on your neighbors, friends and family that could be especially sensitive to extreme temperatures, typically older people as well as younger people,” Bishop said.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during warm or hot weather. Car interiors can reach “lethal temperatures” in a matter of minutes, according to the Weather Service.

People looking to cool off in the water this weekend are encouraged to remain cautious, as water temperatures are often much colder than the air.