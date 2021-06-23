Cowlitz County temperatures could hit record highs this weekend

A weekend heat wave is expected to break high-temperature records in Longview and across the Pacific Northwest, prompting an excessive heat watch for the area.
The forecast calls for a high temperature of 90 degrees Friday, increasing to 103 Saturday, peaking around 106 degrees Sunday, before slowly dropping to 102 Monday and below 90 Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service Portland District.
Portland District Meteorologist David Bishop said it’s not unusual for the area to get a couple triple-digit days, but it’s uncommon to see consecutive days with temperatures in the 100s.
Longview’s current record-high for June is 100 degrees, recorded in 1951 and 1955, according to the Western Regional Climate Center. This weekend could also beat the record for the highest temperature on record, 108 degrees, recorded in August 1981.
The predicted highs are more than 30 degrees higher than Longview’s average June temperature of 72 degrees.
It’s not out of the ordinary to have a triple-digit day in June, especially near the end of the month, Bishop said.
“Our biggest concern is the multiple days with high likelihood of triple digits,” he said.
The overnight lows Friday through Monday will be around 65 to 70 degrees, limiting relief from the heat, according to the Weather Service forecast.
“Unfortunately with the temperatures not cooling down as much during overnight hours, we’re starting off from a warmer position the following day,” Bishop said.
The extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for people working or participating in outdoor activities, according to the Weather Service.
Residents should monitor the forecasts, warnings, drink hydrating fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room when possible, and stay out of the sun.
“One thing we definitely want to press on people is to keep an eye on your neighbors, friends and family that could be especially sensitive to extreme temperatures, typically older people as well as younger people,” Bishop said.
Cowlitz County officials urge caution around fire, water as temperatures are expected to reach 80 this weekend
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during warm or hot weather. Car interiors can reach “lethal temperatures” in a matter of minutes, according to the Weather Service.
People looking to cool off in the water this weekend are encouraged to remain cautious, as water temperatures are often much colder than the air.
Boaters should wear lifejackets, even on smaller watercraft including stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and canoes, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.
People spending time outside or on boats should hydrate, regularly apply sunscreen, take a break in the shade, stay sober, keep eyes on children and let someone know their plans to be out on the water.
The hot and dry conditions prompted the Cowlitz County fire marshal Wednesday to begin the seasonal burn ban Friday, nearly two weeks earlier than normal, according to the county press release. Wahkiakum, Clark, Lewis, Pacific and Skamania counties also will implement a burn ban starting Friday.
The ban prohibits outdooring burning of brush and yard debris until the ban is lifted at the end of the season, likely Sept. 30. Recreational fires are allowed as long as they follow guidelines, including being contained to a metal, stone or masonry fire pit; consisting only of firewood or charcoal; remain smaller than three feet in diameter and are attended at all times.
If a fire is an immediate threat to life or property, call 911. To report illegal burning in Cowlitz County with no immediate threat, residents can call the Cowlitz 911 non-emergency number at 360-577-3098. During a time when there is no burn ban, the non-emergency contact for illegal burning is the Southwest Clean Air Agency.