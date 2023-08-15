Cowlitz County and three neighboring counties have banned recreational burning, like campfires, due to this week's heat wave.

Cowlitz County Fire Marshal Mike Wilson said the ban went into effect as of Tuesday and will be evaluated next week to review whether the notice should continue.

Self-contained camp stoves and charcoal barbeques are still allowed, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and a press release from Cowlitz County.

Bans in Skamania County and unincorporated Clark County started Sunday, according to press releases. Lewis county's ban started Monday.

Cowlitz County’s seasonal burn ban, which typically coincides with Clark and Skamania counties, started July 4 and is set to last through at least Sept. 30. That means, outdoor burning, including brush and yard debris piles, land clearing, and silvicultural burning are prohibited as well.

Temperatures reached 102 degrees by 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport in Kelso, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures were 100 degrees until 7 p.m. in Kelso, the data shows. Highs were expected to reach around 100 degrees in Cowlitz County Tuesday as well.

The National Weather Service's excessive heat warning for the area was set to expire at 11 p.m. Tuesday, as well as a red flag warning.

Temperatures were similar the last few Augusts. Longview temperatures reached a high of 98 degrees in August 2022 and 100 degrees in August 2021, according to the Western Regional Climate Center, an arm of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Last month's high reached 94 degrees.