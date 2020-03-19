You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County Superior Court suspends most in-person court appearances
Cowlitz County Superior Court suspends most in-person court appearances

Cowlitz County Superior Court

In order to stem the spread of COVID-19, Cowlitz County Superior Court has suspended in-person court appearances until further notice and will hold those hearings over the phone, with the exception of in-custody criminal cases, according to a release Thursday evening.

All out-of-custody criminal matters in Superior and Juvenile Court will be delayed until May 1. In-custody criminal matters, except for first appearances, arraignments, plea hearings, criminal motions and sentencings will be delayed until April 24.

The new measures are based on statewide orders this week from the Washington State Supreme Court, Superior Court Administrator Chad Connors said.

Adult Drug Court, Mental Health Court, HOPE Court, Juvenile SAFE Court and ITC hearings are cancelled until the week of May 4. Emergency domestic motions will remain as scheduled, and non-emergency domestic motions will be reset for a date after June 1.

The Youth Services Probation Center and Administrative Office are closed for public business, but Juvenile Court staff can still be reached at 360-577-3100.

Access to juvenile detention will be limited to medical and mental health staff, attorneys and parents picking up children or dropping off medications. Anyone entering the Youth Services Center will be subject to screening including temperature checks.

