Cowlitz County Superior Court sends out jury summons for late July restart

Despite rising COVID-19 case numbers, Cowlitz County Superior Court officials announced they will tentatively resume jury trials in the last week of July.
Jury summons have already been sent out.
Trials were paused in April and will restart with new safety measures such as social distancing, daily health checks, increased cleaning and limited physical public attendance.
“It was necessary to suspend jury trials to protect the health of court users and court staff. With input from health officials, we have developed new processes to provide potential jurors with the safest possible experience,” Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett in a press release.
People in the jury pool worried about health risks can go through the normal process of asking judges to dismiss them, but they must do so in advance.
“I don’t want to say anyone is going to get a free pass. But anyone who is nervous (about serving) is not going to make a very good juror,” Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning said Wednesday afternoon. “I am not going to tell someone who is genuinely concerned about health issues that they need to serve.”
That said, “we are aware of the health concerns and have taken a ton of steps to address them,” and the procedures have been reviewed and endorsed by lawyers, jailers and other parties, Warning said.
Pierce County resumed jury trials this week with a pool of 140 people, and of those, 135 showed up, Warning noted.
Wednesday’s announcement is a contrast to the decision Monday that Cowlitz District and Municipal courts will continue to refrain from holding trials, hearings and arraignments due to the county’s surge of coronavirus cases. Warning said that District Court deals with a much higher volume of cases than Superior Court and planned to have 700 arraignments this week alone. Such as caseload makes social distancing difficult even with plans to stagger court appearances.
By meting at the Event Center, “we have plenty of room to maintain social distancing and keep everyone safe. A lot of time and thought has gone into this, and we feel very comfortable,” said Warning, whose age puts him in a vulnerable group as well.
Superior Court handles all felony, civil and divorce cases, while District Court largely handles misdemeanors and traffic offenses.
Virus-delayed justice has left both courts with a massive backlog of pending criminal cases. The number of pending criminal cases in Superior Court in mid June numbered 663, up from fewer than 300 a year earlier, for example.
Delays are hard for all parties: Crime victims don’t get justice; defendants (some of them waiting in jail) don’t get a chance to prove their innocence or at least get their cases resolved. Civil disputes languish.
“At some point the justice system has just got to get going,” Warning said.
When trials resume, they will be held at the Cowlitz County Event Center instead of the Hall of Justice so there will be enough space to properly social distance, according to the press release. In addition, all trials will be livestreamed by KLTV and YouTube for the public.
Everyone in physical attendance will have to wear face masks. Hand sanitizer will be provided, and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms during the trial will be excused. Any juror with symptoms who is summoned also will be excused.
Presiding Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor added that he’s looking forward to trials starting again and emphasized the “extraordinary measures” the court has taken for juror safety in a press release.
“We look forward to seeing our community respond to our summons. We know this has been a challenging time and, we understand that fears and concerns exist. We do not take those fears lightly,” he said.
