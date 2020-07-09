Cowlitz County Superior Court sends out jury summons for late July restart

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite rising COVID-19 case numbers, Cowlitz County Superior Court officials announced they will tentatively resume jury trials in the last week of July.

Jury summons have already been sent out.

Trials were paused in April and will restart with new safety measures such as social distancing, daily health checks, increased cleaning and limited physical public attendance.

“It was necessary to suspend jury trials to protect the health of court users and court staff. With input from health officials, we have developed new processes to provide potential jurors with the safest possible experience,” Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett in a press release.

People in the jury pool worried about health risks can go through the normal process of asking judges to dismiss them, but they must do so in advance.

“I don’t want to say anyone is going to get a free pass. But anyone who is nervous (about serving) is not going to make a very good juror,” Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning said Wednesday afternoon. “I am not going to tell someone who is genuinely concerned about health issues that they need to serve.”