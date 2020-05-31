Cowlitz County Superior Court plans to resume criminal jury trials mid-July

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cowlitz County Superior Court plans to start holding livestreamed “virtual court” by Monday and resume in-person criminal jury trials by mid-July, according to a Friday press release.

However, jury trials will be held at the Cowlitz County Event Center, because current court facilities do not allow enough space for proper socially distancing. To properly socially distance 100 potential jurors, the court needs roughly 3,600 square feet, according to a press release.

Right now, the court is in its “Phase 1” of operations and planning, which means all hearings, with few exceptions, are conducted by telephone or CourtCall. But by Monday, the court plans to have all hearings conducted by Zoom, the press release said, and streamed to YouTube for the public.

“When COVID-19 began impacting our community, the Court ramped down normal operations in a few short days. ... We know this has been very difficult for you,” the press release said. “Everything we have done has been focused on making sure you are safe and our staff are safe. We share your frustration but are optimistic about the way forward and want to share the current status of court operations.”

“Phase 2,” which should start in mid-to-late June, includes holding a small number of mostly virtual trials and some in-person hearings.