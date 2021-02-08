Cowlitz County Superior Court Judges end contract with ICE to house youth

“It’s just very stressful for a teenager to be ripped away from their families and be put in this facility where don’t know when they’re gonna get out,” Ratcliffe said.

In one “egregious” case, Ratcliffe said her client complained he was in pain for days and was told to drink water and go to his room before being taken to the hospital for emergency surgery for a burst appendix.

Evans said the judges looked at records, interviewed staff and found the juvenile was “taken care of and well attended to.”

Connors stressed that the judges and Superior Court have the “utmost confidence in staff, the care provided to the children and the overall program.” There has been a lot said about the quality of care that isn’t accurate, he said.

Facilities designed for youth with longer sentences are designed differently and have more resources and programs to “keep people’s minds and senses active,” Evans said.

While she is happy the contract is ending, Ratcliffe said she is “a little disappointed in the lack of responsibility” the county is taking.

Ricardo Rodriguez, a Longview resident who advocated for ending the contract, said he was glad to see the Superior Court’s announcement.

“It’s really important to the kids that they don’t continue with this trauma,” he said. “This is why I do this, to make a little change, for something to change in the system for everybody to be equal.”

