More than 80 high school juniors and seniors from eight Southwest Washington school districts, including four in Cowlitz County, are headed to three days of firefighting training Wednesday through Friday in Astoria.

The Field Leadership and Response Exercise training culminates students’ year-long fire science class, according to a press release from the Kelso School District.

“Fifty to 60% of our staff came from a high school program like this,” said Jacob Trotter, planning support specialist for Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, in the press release.

Cowlitz 2 partners with Kelso School District for the Fire Science program in Cowlitz County. Although the off-campus program is housed within Kelso School District, students from other districts can take this or one of the other off-campus, industry-based courses offered through Kelso.

Participating school districts in this week’s training include Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Woodland, Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Evergreen and Vancouver. The training will be conducted by Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, Clark Cowlitz Fire & Rescue, Clark Fire District 3 and Clark Fire District 6.

Students plan to spend three days at the Clatsop Community College’s Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station to participate in field leadership, team building and live fire exercises.

Assigned to one of four companies within a battalion, students will rotate in assigned companies of five or six students through four stations: search and rescue/forcible entry, live fire (building), car fire, and ladder station.

Students plan to spend two nights at Camp Rilea, the armed forces training center in Warrenton. To replicate the fire station experience, they’ll be woken up during the night, asked to put their gear on and ride to a simulated town for drills.