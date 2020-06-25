Cowlitz County, state see little change in weekly unemployment trends

There may be some good news on the economic horizon for Cowlitz County. Weekly unemployment benefit claims numbers held relatively steady both locally and statewide last week, with only a very slight increase in initial claims and a small drop in continued claims.
But experts say the state and county both have a long way to go before a complete economic recovery.
“While this is a significant drop from our peak earlier in the crisis, we have leveled off at what are still record high numbers — exceeding what we saw in the peak of the recession,” state Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in a prepared statement Thursday.
In Cowlitz County about 330 initial unemployment claims were filed the week of June 14 to June 20, up just 10 claims from the prior week. Initial claims represent how many newly unemployed workers are seeking benefits.
The county has consistently reported weekly initial claims totals between 300 and 350 since entering Phase 2 of the governor’s “Safe Start” plan on May 23, indicating that layoffs have slowed significantly since the peak week in early April when 2,200 claims were filed.
Still, initial claims remain more than three times higher than they were at the same time last year.
Moving into Phase 2 also spurred a round of rehiring as retailers and restaurants reopened for in-shop services. Continued claims, or those that measure how many people continue to be unemployed, have dropped steadily since May 23.
That includes a nearly 5% decrease last week, when almost 3,900 continued claims were filed in Cowlitz County. (For context, the week before Phase 2 started for Cowlitz saw more than 5,600 continued claims. Weekly totals for 2019 are not available.)
Plans to further reopen the local economy have been put on pause following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks. The county’s total caseload has increased by 126% since Phase 2 started.
Statewide claims followed similar patterns as the county’s numbers. Initial claims increased about 2% over the week to roughly 29,600 claims. Continued claims fell 4.8% to just over 350,000.
