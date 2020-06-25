Cowlitz County, state see little change in weekly unemployment trends

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There may be some good news on the economic horizon for Cowlitz County. Weekly unemployment benefit claims numbers held relatively steady both locally and statewide last week, with only a very slight increase in initial claims and a small drop in continued claims.

But experts say the state and county both have a long way to go before a complete economic recovery.

“While this is a significant drop from our peak earlier in the crisis, we have leveled off at what are still record high numbers — exceeding what we saw in the peak of the recession,” state Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in a prepared statement Thursday.

In Cowlitz County about 330 initial unemployment claims were filed the week of June 14 to June 20, up just 10 claims from the prior week. Initial claims represent how many newly unemployed workers are seeking benefits.

The county has consistently reported weekly initial claims totals between 300 and 350 since entering Phase 2 of the governor’s “Safe Start” plan on May 23, indicating that layoffs have slowed significantly since the peak week in early April when 2,200 claims were filed.

Still, initial claims remain more than three times higher than they were at the same time last year.