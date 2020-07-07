You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County sheriff's deputy promoted to sergeant
Cowlitz County sheriff's deputy Robert Stumph was promoted this month to sergeant, the sheriff's office announced Monday.

Stumph will join six other sergeants in the Sheriff's Office and will supervise a patrol shift.

The 2001 Mark Morris High School graduate earned his degree in Law and Justice in 2005 from Central Washington University and was hired by the Sheriff's Office in 2007.

Stumph has served as a patrol deputy, detective, and an agent assigned to the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Drug Task Force, according to the sheriff's office.

