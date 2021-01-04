Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies asking for public help with car theft suspect

Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect related to two stolen vehicles and several vehicle prowls from the Columbia Heights area of Longview on New Year's Day.

According to a sheriff's office Facebook post, the man is also suspected of stealing another vehicle from the ilani Casino the same morning after abandoning one of the stolen vehicles from Longview in the casino parking lot.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s with a slim style beard. He is wearing black and white with red accent Jordan style Nike shoes, blue jeans, gray sweatshirt and an Atlanta Braves baseball hat in the photo.

Deputies ask that anyone with information about the suspect’s identity call Deputy Spaulding at 360-577-3092 and reference case number A20-3010.

