Cowlitz County Sheriff's candidates represent different Republican factions

A Republican party division is at play in the Nov. 8 Cowlitz County sheriff's race where incumbent and self-described traditional Republican Brad Thurman is facing Woodland Sgt. Rob Gibbs, who supports a court case won by an Oath Keepers member.

Thurman, 59, of the Kelso area and Gibbs, 42, of Kalama are both running as Republicans with a tough-on-crime approach. Both agree state lawmakers' 2021 decision to downgrade simple drug possession was a bad call.

But Gibbs said his allegiance is to the U.S. Constitution above state and local rules.

Gibbs said Richard Mack's 1997 win against the federal government's Brady Law — which temporarily asked local officers to execute federal rules — shows laws are not always constitutional.

Gibbs said Mack makes some good points, while others he doesn't agree with.

Mack is now a board member of the Oath Keepers according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which calls the group "one of the largest far-right antigovernment groups in the U.S. today."

Mack is also the founder of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, which the Anti-Defamation League describes as "an antigovernment extremist group" that believes "the county sheriff is the ultimate authority in the county, able to halt enforcement of any federal or state law or measure they deem unconstitutional."

Gibbs, who has worked for the Woodland Police Department for seven years, said he doesn't think the sheriff has unlimited power.

"I'm not going to tell the judge what to do," he said.

But he wants to abide by the Constitution. He said Rosa Parks shouldn't have been arrested because the local code the officer booked her under violated her federal civil rights.

He vows he isn't extreme.

"If people think I'm extreme, there's something wrong with the world," he said.

Party issues

Gibbs is endorsed by the Cowlitz County Republican Party. Thurman was a member of the party for years but now sits on the board of the Lower Columbia Republicans United, which Thurman called a "traditional Republican" group.

Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber is also on the Lower Columbia Republicans United Board and endorses Thurman. County Commissioner Arne Mortensen — who is known to vote in opposition of Weber — endorses Gibbs.

Gibbs said he doesn't see the party as fractured, but Thurman does.

Thurman said people are using polarizing issues like election fraud to gauge the race, even though it's "irrelevant in the local election."

Thurman said there "is no indication of widespread fraud" in the 2020 presidential election that President Joe Biden won, while Gibbs wouldn't say whether Biden was elected. Instead, Gibbs said Biden is "holding the position of president of the United States."

Gibbs said polling places would be more secure than mail-in ballots, and he "believes we were in a better place with Trump," in light of recent issues like increasing inflation. He also said he doesn't always agree with the former president.

Thurman, who has been with the sheriff's office for 35 years, beat incumbent Democrat Mark Nelson in the 2018 election, not because of party issues, he said, but because of his office plans.

Over the last four years, Thurman said he procured a new gun range for deputies north of Castle Rock, which has better access than the previous range on Weyerhaeuser timberland.

The Lower Columbia Crime Team — an investigative unit comprised of area law officers — was formed during his tenure. The regional SWAT team expanded, a behavioral health unit was formed in the office, and a department peer support team was initiated after the fatal shooting of Deputy Justin DeRosier in 2019, Thurman said.

"Regardless of party, it's important to pick the best people to do the job and serve the public," Thurman said.

Jail

But Gibbs said under Thurman's rule there are more suspects on the street in Cowlitz County.

He knows because, as a Woodland sergeant, when he tries to book people in Cowlitz County Jail for crimes like shoplifting, the suspects can't be locked up because of a lack of space, he said.

Gibbs said he wants the jail to be under the sheriff's jurisdiction so he can reorganize how inmates are currently held in order to book more people. He said more space could also be added by expanding the jail or using part of the Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention Services Center, which he said often has empty cells, by separating adult and juvenile inmates.

Thurman said the jail should stay under the Cowlitz County Commissioners rule because the facility requires complex oversight by local, state and federal authorities and is "associated with a great deal of civil liability."

In 1991, the jail was moved from the sheriff's oversight to under the commissioners, in part, so a hired corrections professional could manage the facility, which then Commissioner Dick Maruhn said had evolved to a "miniprison," not just a holding place for minor crimes, according to an article published at the time by The Daily News.

Thurman said he regularly meets with local police chiefs and Cowlitz County Corrections Director Marin Fox to increase what suspected crimes can be booked at the jail, and they have been able to include more bookings of suspected misdemeanor charges like DUIs and domestic violence.

"In a perfect world, the jail would have the capacity to accept any and all offenses, but this is simply not reality," due to issues like separating inmates who pose safety risks to others, Thurman said.

Fox said the jail's current booking restrictions "allow for booking inmates for many crimes that would not be accepted at most jails in Washington."

Fox said jails across the state are dealing with similar capacity challenges.

Today, there are fewer people booked in the jail than prior to the pandemic due to issues like an ongoing court backlog that keeps people in jail longer and an uptick in inmates who often cannot be housed with others due to safety concerns.

Fox said the average daily county jail population in 2019 was 265, while the average daily population in January was about 150. She said the current average daily population is above 200, and she anticipates the population will continue to climb.

A court backlog was created when hearings and trials were canceled for periods during the pandemic, and the courts continue to face staffing issues. As of Oct. 14, there were 42 inmates who had been in custody more than 100 days and, of those, 20 had been in custody more than 200 days, Fox said.

Fox said of the 77 county jail cells, staff typically use 30 to 40 to house people alone. Reasons inmates are housed alone include if they are severely mentally ill, depending on their behavior; heavily under the influence; have a history of assault; and if they have rival gang affiliations in the facility.

In addition, the wait to be admitted to Western State Hospital for mental health services is currently six months, Fox said. Of the 20 inmates awaiting the hospital as of Oct. 14, most required single cells because of their behavior.

Gibbs understands there is a court backlog and rules about housing inmates, but said he is more interested in talking about solutions. People who commit crimes shouldn't just receive citations and be asked to attend a court hearing online over Zoom; they should at least spend a night in jail and have to go to the Hall of Justice in person, he said. The system is spending more time worried about the suspected criminals and less about the victims, he added, and he doesn't want this to be "the new normal."

"I'm not a heartless person, but sometimes there have to be consequences," Gibbs said.