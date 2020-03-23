Cowlitz County sheriff warns of Social Security scam

A scammer literally tried to take an elderly Longview resident for a ride over the weekend.

A relative called the Sheriff’s Office to report that the woman received a call Saturday from a number appearing to come from the sheriff’s office. However, the male caller then identified himself as being with a Texas sheriff’s office. He claimed the woman’s Social Security number was compromised by “money laundering and identity theft” and that her Social Security payments would stop.

The scammer told the woman to buy gift cards at RiteAid, Walmart and Home Depot to correct the problem, directing her to not talk to anyone or tell clerks why she was buying the cards. When the woman said she didn’t have a car, the scammer went as far as to dispatch a taxi out of Kalama to drive her around. The woman took that ride and paid for it, Cowlitz County Sheriff's Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said Monday, and as instructed by the scammers did not tell the driver what she was doing. The scammers also asked for her bank account information.

