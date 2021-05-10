 Skip to main content
Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office gets grant from Firehouse Subs for medical equipment
Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office gets grant from Firehouse Subs for medical equipment

Firehouse Subs

From left to right: Firehouse Subs franchise owners Jim and Jameson Lovelace, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ness Aguilar, K9 Kelo, Firehouse Subs franchise owner and area representative Maryellen Mech and Firehouse Subs shift manager Gabe Braafladt pose for a photo.

 Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Contributed

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office received a $12,000 grant from Firehouse Subs to buy more Automated External Defibrillators, the agency announced Monday. 

The $12,336 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation will make Cowlitz County "safer than ever," according to a press release, as the new Automated External Defibrillators will make the department "better prepared for medical emergencies."

“We’re so thankful for the support from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs restaurant in Vancouver," Sherriff Brad Thurman said in the release. “The AEDs will be assigned to patrol vehicles so that deputies may respond to cardiac events and intervene while EMS units are in route."

In the past year, the department has purchased 33 AEDs with grant money, including from the United States Deputy Sheriff's Association, PacifiCorp, NWHIDTA, BNSF Railway Foundation and local citizens.

As much of our county is served by volunteer fire and EMS districts, Thurman said deputies often arrive minutes ahead of other resources.

"This prompt response in the critical first minutes of an event can be the life-saving difference and result in a positive outcome,” he said. 

The national nonprofit has provided more than $57 million to date, and in 2021 awarded 118 grants for a total $2.5 million, a new record for a single quarter, the release said. 

