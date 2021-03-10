Cowlitz County Severe Weather Shelter will open as end of week temperatures drop

The Cowlitz County Severe Weather Shelter will open at First Christian Church Wednesday night, March 10.
Temperatures are projected to dip to 30 degrees Wednesday and Thursday night and 31 degrees Friday night before rising to a nighttime low of 39 degrees on Saturday.
The Shelter is located at First Christian Church, 2000 E. Kessler Blvd and will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
