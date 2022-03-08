 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowlitz County severe weather shelter to open Tuesday night

Severe weather shelter bus

A small bus donated to the severe weather shelter parked outside of First Christian Church in December. 

 Love Overwhelming, Contributed photo

The Cowlitz County severe weather shelter is set to open starting Tuesday evening until overnight temperatures rise above 32 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for lows below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday, rising to 34 degrees Thursday night. 

The Kelso-Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming operate the shelter from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. at First Christian Church at 2000 East Kessler Boulevard, Longview.

The shelter is open to individuals 18 years old and older. All families with children are directed to seek services from Community House on Broadway and Family Promise.

The shelter operates when temperatures reach below 35 degrees and the city declares a severe weather event. The city of Longview declared a severe weather event Dec. 13 that remains open.

