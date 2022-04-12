 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Cowlitz County severe weather shelter to open Tuesday night

  • 0
Cots

Cots lay in the First Christian Church severe weather shelter.

 Submitted photo

The Cowlitz County severe weather shelter is set to open starting Tuesday evening until overnight temperatures rise above 32 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for overnight lows of about 32 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, before rising to 36 degrees Friday. 

Monday's snow is expected to turn to rain throughout week in Lower Columbia

The Kelso-Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming operate the shelter from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. at First Christian Church at 2000 East Kessler Boulevard, Longview.

The shelter is open to individuals 18 years old and older. All families with children are directed to seek services from Community House on Broadway and Family Promise.

The shelter operates when temperatures reach below 35 degrees and the city declares a severe weather event. The city of Longview declared a severe weather event Dec. 13 that remains open.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Race to Covid-19 ‘herd immunity' may officially be over

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News