Cowlitz County Severe Weather Shelter to open Monday, Tuesday nights
The Cowlitz County Severe Weather Shelter will open at First Christian Church Monday and Tuesday nights. 

Temperatures are projected to dip to around 30 degrees Monday night and 33 degrees Tuesday night before rising to an overnight low of 38 degrees on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. 

The shelter, at First Christian Church, 2000 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview, will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

