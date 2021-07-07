 Skip to main content
Cowlitz County Severe Weather Shelter receives $25,000 grant
Cowlitz County Severe Weather Shelter receives $25,000 grant

Severe weather shelter 2020

Chuck Hendrickson, Love Overwhelming executive director, and former shelter director Cory Smith, right, walk through the severe weather shelter space at First Christian Church in Longview October 2020.

 Courtney Talak

The Cowlitz County Severe Weather Shelter recently received a $25,000 grant to support staffing and operations. 

The grant comes from the Waldon M. Groves Fund, a charitable fund at the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington, and will be used to provide funding for a shelter manager position and support staff, according to a press release. 

“Our shelter’s vision is that no person would die outside experiencing houselessness and accomplishing this vision would not be possible without the generous support of the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington," said shelter committee co-chair Rev. Liz Kearny in a statement.

"It is community partnerships like this one that bring us a little closer to ending houselessness and making Cowlitz County a supportive, welcoming community for every person who calls Cowlitz County home.”

The Kelso-Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming operate the shelter "on the coldest nights of the year." 

