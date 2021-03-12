 Skip to main content
Cowlitz County Severe Weather Shelter closes March 12
breaking

Cowlitz County Severe Weather Shelter closes March 12

The Cowlitz County Severe Weather Shelter at First Christian Church 2000 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview, is closed as of Friday, March 12.

The shelter opened the night of March 10 when temperatures were projected to dip to 30 degrees Wednesday and Thursday night.

The weather shelter will open again whenever the City of Longview declares a severe weather event and the temperatures drop below 34 degree for multiple upcoming nights. 

