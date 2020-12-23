Cowlitz County set to receive 1,400 doses of Moderna's COVID vaccine

Rollout of Moderna’s vaccine is allowing smaller counties, including Cowlitz County, to receive their own doses for high risk health care workers, according to the state Department of Health.
Cowlitz County was set to receive 1,400 doses this week.
This week the state allocated 44,850 Pfizer doses and 127,900 Moderna doses to more than 220 sites in 37 of the state’s 39 counties, according to the Department of Health. Wahkiakum should receive 300 Moderna doses.
Next week, the state should receive 57,525 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 44,300 Moderna doses, said Michele Roberts, one of the leaders of the state vaccine planning group.
The Moderna vaccine is easier to distribute to more rural locations because it doesn’t require ultra-cold storage as Pfizer’s does, and it comes in 100-dose minimums rather than 975-dose minimums, Roberts said.
Kaiser Permanente received 400 Moderna doses at its Longview clinic, said Michael Foley, spokesman. Staff vaccinations will begin Tuesday, he said.
Dr. Lawrence Neville, health officer for PeaceHealth St. John and Southwest, said he was told to tentatively expect 1,000 doses for Longview and 2,000 doses for Vancouver.
PeaceHealth is still using up its initial 3,900-dose allocation of Pfizer vaccine and is aiming to get to zero, Neville said.
About 1,600 of Southwest’s 3,400 eligible workers had been vaccinated so far, Neville said.
PeaceHealth is not requiring staff to be vaccinated, but a spokesperson said it is strongly recommended.
Neville said the most common side effect to the vaccine among its vaccinated staff has been a sore arm and many haven’t experienced anything longer lasting.
Side effects are similar to other vaccines and include pain at the injection site, fever, fatigue, chills, headache for one to two days, according to the CDC.
“It really is (a positive) because fear is as contagious as COVID-19,” Neville said of staff reports of limited reactions.
Neville said he hopes more people will decide to get vaccinated after talking to health care workers about their experiences.
Data from clinical trials suggest those vaccinated often have more side effects after the second dose, Neville said. The more people know about this, the more they can prepare, he said. The mild side effects are not a bad sign, but show the immune system is reacting and producing antibodies, Neville said.
PeaceHealth is working with local and state public health on plans to share the vaccine with community partners, including high risk first responders, Neville said.
Neville said while vaccines signify the “beginning of the end” of the pandemic, people need to continue precautions.
“The end is now in sight and if can maintain discipline and compassion for each other we will get through this together,” he said. “If we don’t, it will overwhelm hospital systems and won’t be very pretty rest of winter.”
While both hospitals have capacity to care for patients, Neville said St. John has a “pretty high census,” and asks people to help limit COVID-19 patients
Cowlitz County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 2,344.
Eight COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at St. John in Longview as of Wednesday morning.
Wahkiakum County reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 52.
Across the river, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is easing statewide restrictions placed on school districts with the goal of more students returning to in-person instruction by February.
Starting Jan. 1, the governor’s instructions for returning to school will be “advisory rather than mandatory,” Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Wearing masks, maintaining distance and guidelines around a COVID-19 school outbreak will remain intact and continue to be mandatory.