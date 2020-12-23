Cowlitz County set to receive 1,400 doses of Moderna's COVID vaccine

About 1,600 of Southwest’s 3,400 eligible workers had been vaccinated so far, Neville said.

PeaceHealth is not requiring staff to be vaccinated, but a spokesperson said it is strongly recommended.

Neville said the most common side effect to the vaccine among its vaccinated staff has been a sore arm and many haven’t experienced anything longer lasting.

Side effects are similar to other vaccines and include pain at the injection site, fever, fatigue, chills, headache for one to two days, according to the CDC.

“It really is (a positive) because fear is as contagious as COVID-19,” Neville said of staff reports of limited reactions.

Neville said he hopes more people will decide to get vaccinated after talking to health care workers about their experiences.

Data from clinical trials suggest those vaccinated often have more side effects after the second dose, Neville said. The more people know about this, the more they can prepare, he said. The mild side effects are not a bad sign, but show the immune system is reacting and producing antibodies, Neville said.