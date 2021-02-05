Cowlitz County sees slight increases in unemployment claims in week of Jan. 24

While initial regular unemployment claims decreased statewide the week of Jan. 24, Cowlitz County saw a slight increase, and the county also saw more people continuing to apply for pandemic-specific assistance.
In Cowlitz County, there were 226 new unemployment claims from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, nine more than the week prior, according to data from the Employment Security Department.
Statewide, there were 16,102 initial regular unemployment claims in that week, down 2.2 percent from the prior week. However, new unemployment claims are still 147% above last year’s new claims applications in the same week, the press release said.
Statewide regular continued claims also increased during that week, but regular continued claims in Cowlitz County decreased by 18 claims. That’s 1,768 people in the county filing a regular continuing claim.
When it comes to pandemic-specific claims, there were 53 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims in Cowlitz County the week of Jan. 24, three more than the previous week.
There were 17 less Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation initial claims in that same week. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) is an emergency CARES Act program that expands unemployment eligibility to self-employed workers, freelancers, independent contractors and part-time workers. Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) is another CARES Act program that extends unemployment an extra 13 weeks.
There were 20 more PUA continuing claims and 381 more PEUC continuing claims in the county that week, with 1,377 local people re-submitting their PUA claims and 941 resubmitting their PEUC claims, according to the ESD data.
Statewide, food preparation and serving initial claims decreased 11% from the week prior, with 1,614 claims filed. Accommodation and food services claims also saw a 12% decrease from the previous week, with 1,595 people filing initial claims.
In the week of Jan. 24, ESD paid out over $268 million for 314,546 individual claims, and since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, ESD has paid more than $14.3 billion in benefits to over a million people, the press release said.