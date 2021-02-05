Cowlitz County sees slight increases in unemployment claims in week of Jan. 24

While initial regular unemployment claims decreased statewide the week of Jan. 24, Cowlitz County saw a slight increase, and the county also saw more people continuing to apply for pandemic-specific assistance.

In Cowlitz County, there were 226 new unemployment claims from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, nine more than the week prior, according to data from the Employment Security Department.

Statewide, there were 16,102 initial regular unemployment claims in that week, down 2.2 percent from the prior week. However, new unemployment claims are still 147% above last year’s new claims applications in the same week, the press release said.

Statewide regular continued claims also increased during that week, but regular continued claims in Cowlitz County decreased by 18 claims. That’s 1,768 people in the county filing a regular continuing claim.

When it comes to pandemic-specific claims, there were 53 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims in Cowlitz County the week of Jan. 24, three more than the previous week.