Cowlitz County sees record heat but few drought effects so far

The drought emergency put in place for Cowlitz County this week is less about the record heat and more about the potential for water issues later this summer.
Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Department of Ecology declared a statewide drought emergency on Wednesday. The declaration applies to at least part of all 39 counties in Washington and streamlines the process for counties and the Department of Ecology to adjust water rights. Junior holders of water rights can make deals with senior holders who live nearby to temporarily access some of their water.
Jeff Marti, drought coordinator for the Washington Department of Ecology, said he had not seen any reports of drought damage to crops in Cowlitz County or southwest Washington. The major reason for drought concerns in this region of the state was the expectation of reduced runoff water making it's way into rivers and creeks during the remainder of summer.
"For rivers like the Naselle, Lewis, and the Chehalis system, it's forecasted to be among the lowest runoff in the past 70 years," Marti said.
Cowlitz County utilities manager Patrick Harbison said there have been no significant changes to the flow of rivers, so far, but he appreciated the flexibility provided by the drought declaration.
"The declaration gives us the opportunity so that if something does happen, we can react quickly. I don't see an issue arising anytime soon," Harbison said.
If and when the limited runoff begins affecting Cowlitz County, Ryderwood may be the most vulnerable location. In August 2018 the flow of water through Campbell Creek to the community of around 500 retirees completely dried up for multiple days. Residents relied solely on the town's stored water reservoir until the next rainstorm.
Donna Vaughan, president of the Ryderwood Improvement and Service Association, said that both individuals and the town in general took major conservation measures to get through that drought. Vaughan said the town had been reassured by Cowlitz County that the creek was flowing well but she remains concerned.
"I suspect that we are going to have an issue coming up again. This is earlier than we've ever had this kind of weather," Vaughan said.
Harbison said that Cowlitz County was preparing to have water trucked over from Vader and poured into the Ryderwood reservoir during the 2018 shortage. He said the county would consider similar measures this year if the creek dried up again.
That close call led the Department of Ecology to install flow monitors in the east and west forks of Campbell Creek. Marti said the department was still seeing a fairly steady flow of water through both forks around Ryderwood this year. He added that the department did not have enough data yet to say at what point the flow would become dangerously low.
Extreme heat has also contributed to the drought conditions across Washington. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has a record of temperatures and precipitation going back to 1895. The stretch between March and June 2021 was the seventh warmest spring and the sixth driest spring on record in Cowlitz County.
The late-breaking heat wave made this June the hottest one on record for the county.
Seattle, Tacoma and Everett are the only locations in Washington not included in the current drought declaration. Marti said those municipalities have enough water storage and pumping options that the Department of Ecology thought they would suffer fewer hardships during a drought.