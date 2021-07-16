Cowlitz County sees record heat but few drought effects so far

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If and when the limited runoff begins affecting Cowlitz County, Ryderwood may be the most vulnerable location. In August 2018 the flow of water through Campbell Creek to the community of around 500 retirees completely dried up for multiple days. Residents relied solely on the town's stored water reservoir until the next rainstorm.

Donna Vaughan, president of the Ryderwood Improvement and Service Association, said that both individuals and the town in general took major conservation measures to get through that drought. Vaughan said the town had been reassured by Cowlitz County that the creek was flowing well but she remains concerned.

"I suspect that we are going to have an issue coming up again. This is earlier than we've ever had this kind of weather," Vaughan said.

Harbison said that Cowlitz County was preparing to have water trucked over from Vader and poured into the Ryderwood reservoir during the 2018 shortage. He said the county would consider similar measures this year if the creek dried up again.