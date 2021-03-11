Cowlitz County sees increase in drug overdose deaths in 2020

As death totals for the COVID-19 pandemic began to climb in 2020, deaths from drug overdoses also soared in the same period in Cowlitz County and across the state, say state health officials.
Drug overdose deaths in Cowlitz County increased 43% in the first half of 2020, a larger jump than the statewide increase, according to preliminary data from the Department of Health.
The state data, based on death certificates, show 14 overdose deaths among county residents in the first six months of 2020, up from eight in the first half of 2019.
Overdose deaths
In Washington, overdose deaths increased by 38% in the first half of 2020 compared to 2019, according to the Department of Health. Preliminary data show 835 overdose deaths in the first six months of 2020, up from 607 in 2019.
The use of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, contributed to the statewide increase, with deaths involving the drug more than doubling during that time, according to the department.
The coronavirus pandemic may also be connected to the increase, said Bob Lutz, state medical advisor for the COVID-19 response, in a statement.
“Those Washingtonians with substance use disorder may have found themselves using more frequently, and unfortunately, the data suggest they are also overdosing more often,” he said.
Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson said his office hasn’t seen any information that ties the county’s increase in deaths to the pandemic. The overdose deaths have been spread across a spectrum of young and old residents, he said.
The county had the state’s highest opioid-related overdose deaths from 2011 to 2015, according to the Department of Health. That number has decreased but is still above the state average.
Cowlitz County’s rate of all drug overdose deaths was also above the state average from 2013-2017, the most recent years with complete data, according to the department.
Accidental deaths
Accidental overdose deaths have stayed fairly even over the past few years, with a bump in 2020, Davidson said. The coroner’s office handled 18 accidental overdose deaths in 2018, 16 in 2019 and 27 in 2020, he said. Those are accidental deaths from any kind of drug, including heroin, methamphetamines, pharmaceuticals, as well as more unusual substances like psychedelic mushrooms, he said.
Those numbers don’t include intentional overdoses or natural deaths due to chronic drug use, Davidson said. The county has seen an increase in deaths from causes like heart failure or liver problems that stem from drug use, even if the person is sober, he said.
Statewide, most overdose deaths involved multiple substances, according to the state Department of Health. The number of fentanyl-involved deaths more than doubled from 137 in the first half of 2019 to 309 in 2020.
Fentanyl
Pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used to treat severe pain, typically advanced cancer pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdoses are linked to illegally made fentanyl, which is often mixed with heroin and cocaine, according to the CDC.
In the United States, overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, were nearly 12 times higher in 2019 than in 2013, according to the CDC.
In Washington, fentanyl has been found in counterfeit pills made to look like prescription opioid pills, as well as in powders and black tar heroin, according to the Department of Health. People can’t necessarily tell if fentanyl is present and should assume that any drug not from a pharmacy could have fentanyl in it, according to the department.
Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said anecdotally, deputies are seeing fentanyl either mixed in with other drugs or being passed off as oxycontin/oxycodone in pill form.
Although the county has not seen many overdoses involving fentanyl, the number is increasing, Davidson said. Fentanyl presence has increased enough that the coroner’s office has incorporated a urine test for it to alert them if it is included before getting the final report back from the state lab, he said.
Davidson said fentanyl is “the worst thing out there in my book” and hopes fentanyl cases in the county remain low.
While Cowlitz County has a drug problem, the rise of emergency medical services carrying opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, also known as Narcan, has prevented deaths from “skyrocketing,” Davidson said.
Naloxone distribution has expanded in the past several years, and the drug is sold over the counter in most states. Washington has a standing order that can be used as a prescription for naloxone.
Hospitalizations and treatment
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center recorded an increase in emergency department visits for misuse of opioids from 2019 to 2020, according to data from the hospital. In 2020, 123 of 41,980 emergency department visits were for opioid misuse, up from 106 of 46,950 visits in 2019.
Dr. Robert Axelrod, system medical director and interim behavioral health director, said it’s concerning to see numbers go up, even when the absolute rate remains relatively low. He echoed concerns about synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, entering the community where they haven’t historically been a big problem.
Axelrod said he’s heard anecdotally from patients about increased opiate use in the community that could be pandemic-related and stress-related but he doesn’t have hard evidence.
St. John’s opiate disorder treatment clinic has adapted to pandemic restrictions and patients haven’t lost access to help, Axelrod said. The clinic, which started about five years ago, offers oral and injectable medication used to treat opioid use disorders, he said.
The clinic treats patients through referrals from primary care doctors and, increasingly, the emergency department, Axelrod said. More emergency department staff now recognize opiate use disorders, so after a patient is stabilized, they can make recommendations and help that person into treatment, he said.
Axelrod said the hospital treats patients with a “dual diagnosis” of substance abuse as well as mental illness.
“I really think that PeaceHealth is pretty sophisticated in recognizing dual diagnosis and recognizing the importance of treating mental health and chemical dependency problems,” he said. “I think the emergency department has really made some strides and are critical partners in identifying people at risk of either complication.”
Axelrod said most drug users know about PeaceHealth’s services, as well as others clinics in the community, but there’s still the impression that it’s hard to get into help or that there isn’t a good option available.
“Neither of those things are true right now,” he said. “The community is better served than it was five years ago.”
St. John has gone from offering only methadone 10 years ago to now having multiple medication options, Axelrod said. The new options are less time-intensive than methadone and make treatment easier to balance with a job, school and childcare, he said.
Axelrod said he’d also like to see continued destigmatizing of addiction treatment in the community.
“Someone who knows a family member, friend, co-worker struggling with addiction or mental health should think about it like any other medical condition and encourage them to get help,” he said. “There are resources here and enough availability to get folks in.”