Cowlitz County sees increase in drug overdose deaths in 2020

Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson said his office hasn’t seen any information that ties the county’s increase in deaths to the pandemic. The overdose deaths have been spread across a spectrum of young and old residents, he said.

The county had the state’s highest opioid-related overdose deaths from 2011 to 2015, according to the Department of Health. That number has decreased but is still above the state average.

Cowlitz County’s rate of all drug overdose deaths was also above the state average from 2013-2017, the most recent years with complete data, according to the department.

Accidental deaths

Accidental overdose deaths have stayed fairly even over the past few years, with a bump in 2020, Davidson said. The coroner’s office handled 18 accidental overdose deaths in 2018, 16 in 2019 and 27 in 2020, he said. Those are accidental deaths from any kind of drug, including heroin, methamphetamines, pharmaceuticals, as well as more unusual substances like psychedelic mushrooms, he said.

Those numbers don’t include intentional overdoses or natural deaths due to chronic drug use, Davidson said. The county has seen an increase in deaths from causes like heart failure or liver problems that stem from drug use, even if the person is sober, he said.