Cowlitz County Search & Rescue will hold online auction Sept. 6

Cowlitz County Search & Rescue will hold an online auction this year to raise money for the organization after COVID-19 cancelled many of its other fundraisers.

“Fundraising for non-profit, volunteer organizations is always a difficult task. With the current economy and the effects and restrictions of COVID-19 it makes fundraising more difficult as our customary fundraisers have been restricted or non-existent,” a Cowlitz County Search & Rescue press release said.

The money from the auction will pay for operation costs and replace aging equipment. Cowlitz County Search & Rescue is made up of 65 specialized volunteers and funded by donations, contributions and fundraising.

The auction site will launch Thursday for registration and to preview items. Go to https://cowlitzsar2020.ggo.bid. The auction starts at 8 a.m. Sept. 6 and will close at 8 p.m. Sept. 13.

Items include getaways, whale watching, fishing trips, entertainment, vacations, artwork, food, beverages, tools and handmade items, according to the press release. If anyone wants to donate money rather than bidding on an item, there is a donation button on the auction website.

“Even with the impact of COVID our community is still showing support for our mission and it is much appreciated,” the press release said.

