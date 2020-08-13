You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz County Search & Rescue will hold online auction Sept. 6
0 comments
top story

Cowlitz County Search & Rescue will hold online auction Sept. 6

{{featured_button_text}}
CCSAR online auction

Cowlitz County Search & Rescue will hold an online auction this year to raise money for the organization after COVID-19 cancelled many of its other fundraisers.

“Fundraising for non-profit, volunteer organizations is always a difficult task. With the current economy and the effects and restrictions of COVID-19 it makes fundraising more difficult as our customary fundraisers have been restricted or non-existent,” a Cowlitz County Search & Rescue press release said.

The money from the auction will pay for operation costs and replace aging equipment. Cowlitz County Search & Rescue is made up of 65 specialized volunteers and funded by donations, contributions and fundraising.

The auction site will launch Thursday for registration and to preview items. Go to https://cowlitzsar2020.ggo.bid. The auction starts at 8 a.m. Sept. 6 and will close at 8 p.m. Sept. 13.

Items include getaways, whale watching, fishing trips, entertainment, vacations, artwork, food, beverages, tools and handmade items, according to the press release. If anyone wants to donate money rather than bidding on an item, there is a donation button on the auction website.

“Even with the impact of COVID our community is still showing support for our mission and it is much appreciated,” the press release said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Lexington yard sales are a hit
Local

Lexington yard sales are a hit

Ripped jeans. Paintings. Toy guitars. Antique jars. From sandals and candles to an old basketball, the Lexington yard sales had something for all.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News