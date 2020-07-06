Cowlitz County Search and Rescue seeks donation items for fundraiser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz County Search and Rescue team is looking for public donations for their online fundraiser auction in August.

The Search and Rescue team is an all-volunteer charitable organization that depends on donations to operate and buy equipment.

Anyone with physical items, gift cards, services or other goods and opportunities are encouraged to consider donating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, searchers have lost regular sources of fundraising, the organization said on Facebook.

Those interested in donating can contact Sam Burton prior to the end of July at sam.burton@cowlitzsar.org.

