Cowlitz County Search and Rescue seeks donation items for fundraiser
Cowlitz County Search and Rescue seeks donation items for fundraiser

Cowlitz Cowlitz Search and Rescue

Cowlitz County Search and Rescue team members Shaun Hunt, left, and Ty Herriges help rig the towing bridle and cable during a training exercise to town the stuck truck up the hill and out of trouble.

 photos by Bill Wagner, The Daily News

The Cowlitz County Search and Rescue team is looking for public donations for their online fundraiser auction in August.

The Search and Rescue team is an all-volunteer charitable organization that depends on donations to operate and buy equipment.

Anyone with physical items, gift cards, services or other goods and opportunities are encouraged to consider donating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, searchers have lost regular sources of fundraising, the organization said on Facebook.

Those interested in donating can contact Sam Burton prior to the end of July at sam.burton@cowlitzsar.org.

