Cowlitz County seamstresses to hit 3,000 mask mark this weekend
Cowlitz County seamstresses to hit 3,000 mask mark this weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
Cowlitz County Love Masks

Castle Rock resident and former nurse Sheila Schroeder sews a face mask in her dining room early in April. Shroeder organized Cowlitz County Love Masks, a group of local volunteers that has made nearly 3,000 masks to donate to essential workers. 

 Courtney Talak

A group of local volunteers who organized a Facebook page last month to sew and donate cloth face masks to essential workers will produce its 3,000th mask this weekend.

Sheila Schroeder, administrator for the Cowlitz County Love Mask Facebook group, said the volunteers had sewn 2,920 masks as of Thursday evening. Most of those masks are donated to Community Home Health and Hospice, the Cowlitz Chaplaincy and the WestRock paper mill in Longview.

About 115 people have joined the Facebook page since Schroder started it March 19, including seamstresses from Woodland, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock and Toutle. Volunteers also include financial donors and other "support people" who help prepare sewing kits. 

Some local businesses, including Patriot Factory in Woodland and Norco Medical Supply in Longview, also support the group by donating or serving as a supply pick-up spot.

Cowlitz County Love Masks will start selling T-shirts on bonfire.com, an online T-shirt fundraising site. About $6 of each purchase returns to the group, which will use the money to buy supplies to make more masks.

Each T-shirt sale will fund about 10 more masks,on average, Schroeder wrote in a Facebook post.

