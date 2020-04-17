Cowlitz County seamstresses to hit 3,000 mask mark this weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of local volunteers who organized a Facebook page last month to sew and donate cloth face masks to essential workers will produce its 3,000th mask this weekend.

Sheila Schroeder, administrator for the Cowlitz County Love Mask Facebook group, said the volunteers had sewn 2,920 masks as of Thursday evening. Most of those masks are donated to Community Home Health and Hospice, the Cowlitz Chaplaincy and the WestRock paper mill in Longview.

About 115 people have joined the Facebook page since Schroder started it March 19, including seamstresses from Woodland, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock and Toutle. Volunteers also include financial donors and other "support people" who help prepare sewing kits.

Some local businesses, including Patriot Factory in Woodland and Norco Medical Supply in Longview, also support the group by donating or serving as a supply pick-up spot.