Cowlitz County schools announce snow routes for Tuesday afternoon

Front of bus

Several Cowlitz County school districts are on snow bus routes Tuesday afternoon. 

Kalama School District: route 505 is on a snow route and route 507 will not travel past Palasade Road.

Kelso School District: bus route 26 is on a snow route. 

Longview School District: buses 1, 4 and 13 will be on snow routes. Those buses also will be on snow routes Wednesday morning. 

Woodland School District: routes 612 and 614 will not travel past Woodland Heights Road on Little Kalama River Road, officials say. Routes 613, 616 and 617 will not travel past Ambler Road on North Dubois Road. 

