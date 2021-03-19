Cowlitz County school officials wait for state OK before moving to CDC's loosened social distancing rules

Local school officials say a change in federal social distancing guidelines could help more students return to classrooms sooner, but it may take some time before changes are enacted here.
New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduce distancing from 6 feet to 3 feet. The changes must be adopted by the state and local health departments before they can be applied locally.
Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction Director of Communications Katy Payne said the department is “already in communication with (the Department of Health) about the recommendations released by the CDC this morning, and we know they are reviewing the guidance.”
She said Friday there has been no change in physical distancing requirements for Washington schools.
The six feet of space required between desks have been the largest obstacle for schools trying to move from hybrid lessons to full, five-day-a-week in-person instruction. Most classrooms don’t have enough space to fit a full class with that much distance between desks.
Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said he and his team “have had lots of meetings in the last 24 hours.”
All Castle Rock students are in hybrid schedules and kindergarteners and first graders will return to in-person class five days a week April 12. Greene previously said without a change in spacing, the district would not be able to bring any students older than fourth grade back to full-time class.
“We are hoping that the governor makes an announcement soon,” he said Friday. “Then we would be waiting on the DOH to see what their recommendations will be. (There’s) lots to discuss, but we have been meeting and anticipating a change in guidance for the last couple of weeks.”
Longview School District spokesman Rick Parrish said Friday the district would make plans while waiting for the health department to make a decision.
“In the meantime, we’re focused on serving the kids and being as prepared as we can be to potentially make some changes,” Parrish said.
Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said he knows "students are excited to be back in the classroom and families are eager to begin this transition,” so the district is working "as quickly as possible to carefully plan using the new guidance and ensure school environments are safe for students and staff.”
Preschool is back to full-time instruction in Longview, but all other grades remain in hybrid.
The Woodland School District has K-4 back in full in-person instruction. Kindergarten and first-grade students returned Feb. 23, followed by second graders March 2 and third and fourth graders March 9.
Superintendent Michael Green said Friday since the Washington State Department of Health, not the CDC, has the jurisdiction to govern schools, “we will review and respond to any changes promulgated by the state when we see them.”
“We are eager to serve all students every day if we are able to do so safely,” he said.
In Kalama, spokesman Nick Shanmac said the district planned to let families know schools eventually will move to that guidance, pending approval from the state. K-12 is currently in hybrid.
Representatives from the Kelso and Toutle school districts did not return requests for comment before press time.
Longview Education Association President Jerry Forsman said the association still is processing the information had no comment.
The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management asked for patience in a Friday afternoon press release. Beyond health department approval, schools also need to update their COVID mitigation plans and in some cases must meet with local union leaders to amend and adopt new labor agreements.
“Please understand that school teams are working as quickly as possible using the new guidance to carefully plan and ensure school environments are safe for students and staff,” the release states. “Ultimately, schools must follow state and local guidance, even if the CDC does make guidance changes. It takes time to update school plans and procedures with updated guidance.”