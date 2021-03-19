Cowlitz County school officials wait for state OK before moving to CDC's loosened social distancing rules

Local school officials say a change in federal social distancing guidelines could help more students return to classrooms sooner, but it may take some time before changes are enacted here.

New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduce distancing from 6 feet to 3 feet. The changes must be adopted by the state and local health departments before they can be applied locally.

Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction Director of Communications Katy Payne said the department is “already in communication with (the Department of Health) about the recommendations released by the CDC this morning, and we know they are reviewing the guidance.”

She said Friday there has been no change in physical distancing requirements for Washington schools.

The six feet of space required between desks have been the largest obstacle for schools trying to move from hybrid lessons to full, five-day-a-week in-person instruction. Most classrooms don’t have enough space to fit a full class with that much distance between desks.

Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said he and his team “have had lots of meetings in the last 24 hours.”