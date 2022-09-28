Cowlitz County salmon recovery projects receive $5.7 million in state grants

Four Cowlitz County projects received a total of $5.7 million in grants from the Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board to restore habitat for the endangered fish.

The board awarded a total of nearly $76 million in grants to 138 projects in 30 of the state's 39 counties, according to a press release. The money will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded river habitat, removing barriers blocking migration and conserving habitat.

The largest Cowlitz County grant was $5 million awarded to the Lower Columbia Fish Enhancement Group to continue improving habitat in the South Fork of the Toutle River.

The money will be used to restore nearly 5 miles of stream and 216 acres of floodplain habitat, according to the project description. The Fish Enhancement Group will contribute $654,000 to the project, which will cost a total of $10.24 million.

The river is used by Chinook, chum and coho salmon and steelhead trout, all listed as species threatened with extinction under the federal Endangered Species Act.

The Lower Columbia Fish Enhancement Group also received a $199,825 grant to design the next decade of restoration in the Coweeman River watershed, focusing on increasing spawning and rearing habitat for fish and restoring floodplain functions.

The Cascade Forest Conservancy received $249,145 to improve fish habitat in Stump and Caddis Creeks where they join the South Fork of the Toutle River. The conservancy plans to install beaver dam replicas and logjams to improve habitat by slowing the river and creating pools for salmon to rest, feed and hide in, according to the state. The conservancy will contribute $46,340 in staff labor and donations of labor, material and services.

The Wahkiakum Conservation District received $256,030 to maintain trees and shrubs in 21 areas along the Elochoman, Grays and Skamokawa rivers in Wahkiakum County and along Delameter and Germany creeks in Cowlitz County. The trees and shrubs help salmon because shade cools the water, leaves feed insects that salmon eat, and plant roots help prevent soil from falling into the water, according to the project description. The conservation district will contribute $45,390 in a local grant and donated services.