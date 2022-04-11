Cowlitz County roads, government buildings, health offices closed Monday due to snow, ice

Snow and ice caused Cowlitz County roads, government buildings and health service centers to close Monday.

Roads

At about 10 a.m., Cowlitz County Public Works reported downed trees were blocking both lanes near the 8000 block of West Side Highway.

Government

The Longview Public Library reports the book drive-thru is closed, while the Louisiana Street building is open during regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Kalama city offices and public library are closed. People who have garbage picked up Monday in Kalama will have garbage picked up next Monday, April 18, instead, the city reports. People can put out garbage bags in the same amounts as their regular cart next to their bins.

The Port of Kalama and the Port of Woodland offices are closed.

The Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce reports the office did not have power as of around 8 a.m. because of fallen power lines.

Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole reported around 9 a.m. people around Fern Hill could have low water pressure due to power outages.

Health

The Family Health Center reports all sites are closed, expect for Pacific County's Ocean Park clinic. The offices in Longview, Kelso, Woodland, Castle Rock and Cathlamet are closed. People who need to speak to a provider, should call the after hours line at 360-636-9502.

Cowlitz Tribe Health and Human Services reports services are limited and patients are being contacted to reschedule or offer virtual appointments.

CORE Health, which provides mental health services in Longview, says the 14th Avenue office is partially open. To reschedule an appointment or to be seen virtually, call 360-200-5419.

Awakenings Inc., which provides substance abuse services, reports the Kelso office will open at noon. Morning groups were canceled but evening groups still are scheduled.

The Lower Columbia Community Action Plan (CAP), a service organization based in Longview, reports the Commerce Avenue office is closed until noon.

Services

The HOPE food pantry in Rainier reports the office is closed because of a power outage.

Youth and Family Link, which provides after-school programs for children, is closed. People with urgent matters can email the Longview nonprofit at link@linkprogram.org.

Businesses

The Cornerstone Café on A Street in Rainier reports the restaurant closed about 8 a.m. because of a power outage.

