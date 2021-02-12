Cowlitz County restaurants, theaters, gyms, museum and bowling alley can reopen Sunday

Cowlitz County restaurants and many other businesses can reopen one day earlier than expected after Gov. Jay Inslee moved up the phase two start date for five regions to Sunday.

In a Thursday afternoon press conference, the governor had announced that the Southwest region — Cowlitz, Clark, Wahkiakum, Skamania and Klickitat counties — was one of five regions in the state that can move into phase two of the state’s economic reopening plan.

Then a few hours later, Inslee accelerated his own earlier timetable, announcing that because of the combination of Valentine’s Day and the Presidents Day holiday this weekend, restaurants in the five regions can open with phase two restrictions a day early, on Sunday, Feb. 14.

“The holiday weekend provides a large portion of a restaurant’s yearly revenue, and moving up the region’s reopening date will allow dining establishments to benefit,” the press release from the governor’s office stated.

“I know this creates more options for restaurants to make Valentine’s Day special for couples who hoped they could have a night out,” Inslee said in his evening statement. “I am confident people, young and old, will celebrate safely. And if it’s a first date that doesn’t go well, remind them to stay six feet away from you.”