 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz County reports zero new COVID cases, hospitalizations Friday
0 comments
top story
COVID-19

Cowlitz County reports zero new COVID cases, hospitalizations Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported zero new COVID-19 cases Friday and no local virus patients are currently hospitalized inside or outside the county.

The county recorded 26 COVID cases this week, bringing the total to 722. As of Friday, 568 cases were considered recovered. Last week, the county reported 32 new cases.

Cowlitz County Monday reported a high level of COVID-19 activity for the second week in a row, reporting 79 new cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 16 to Sept. 29, according to the county report. It appears virus activity peaked during the week of Sept. 16 to Sept. 22 and has decreased since then, according the report.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The state considers 75 or more new cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period a high level of COVID-19 activity. Cowlitz County was within or below the moderate level of 25 to 75 cases per 100,000 for seven-and-a-half weeks, and has been in the high level since Sept. 8 through Sept. 21.

Lewis and Clark counties have also reported increases in COVID-19 cases in the last several weeks.

Lewis County recorded 125.8 new cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 13 to Sept. 26, up from 93 new cases per 100,000 the previous 14-day period, according to Public Health. The county reported 35 new cases this week, bringing the total to 622.

Clark County recorded 95.6 new cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 16 to Sept. 29, up from 86.2 new cases per 100,000 the previous 14-day period, according to Public Health. The county recorded 251 new cases this week, bringing the total to 3,799.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Old gym "K" mounted for display at Kelso High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News