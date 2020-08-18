You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County reports two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 512. 

As of Friday, 353 of the cases are considered recovered, according to the county health department. Two patients are currently hospitalized, one inside the county and one outside. The county has recorded five COVID-19 deaths.

The county has reported an overall decrease in COVID-19 cases since a spike in early mid-July. The county's case rate has remained stable since the end of July, according to a Monday report from the health department. 

