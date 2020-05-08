Cowlitz County reports three new COVID cases, updates total recovered

Health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County Friday, bringing the county total to 65.
No further information on the cases was immediately released Friday morning.
The number of recovered cases increased from 19 to 25. A patient is considered recovered if 28 days after symptoms began or a specimen was collected, they are alive and not hospitalized.
This story will be expanded.
